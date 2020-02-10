Spike Lee just made a powerful and stylish statement on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

In a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant, the director wore the late basketball player's number, 24, on the lapel of his suit. The 62-year-old director and notable sports fan also sported Lakers colors, opting for a purple suit with yellow trim on both the blazer and pants.

In case the tribute wasn't clear from the front, onlookers also got a glimpse of Bryant's number from the back of Lee's suit.

Lee wore Kobe Bryant's number, 24, on the back and front of his jacket. ROBYN BECK / AFP/Getty Images

The Hollywood director accessorized his look with matching purple glasses and a matching hat, adding some bright orange sneakers as well. Lee was accompanied by his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, who looked stunning in a sleek white, long-sleeved gown.

The director wore Lakers colors on the red carpet. ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

Oscars night marks exactly two weeks since Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, passed away in a tragic helicopter accident that took the lives of nine people. Though he was most known for his basketball skills, Bryant was also an Oscar winner (he won in 2018 for best animated short film "Dear Basketball"), and is set to be honored at tonight's ceremony.

Lee Isn't the first celebrity to pay tribute to Bryant on the red carpet. On the night the Lakers legend passed away, actress Priyanka Chopra honored him by painting his jersey number on her pointer finger. Her husband, Nick Jonas, also wore a purple ribbon on the lapel of his suit.

Priyanka Chopra included a Kobe Bryant tribute on her nails at the Grammy Awards. priyankachopra/Instagram

It's also not the first time Lee has rocked the red carpet wearing a stylish tribute. Last year, the director honored the singer Prince with yet another striking purple suit.