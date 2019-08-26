Sophie Turner isn't afraid to rock socks and sandals together, but that doesn't mean she's trying to make some kind of ironic style statement.
The newlywed made that pretty clear after Page Six suggested she's been trying to make the divisive footwear look a trend.
It all started when the publication ran a story about the 23-year-old's love for the typical fashion faux pas.
"The 'Game of Thrones' actress’s off-duty style has always been on the casual side, but lately, she’s been pairing all her outfits with a polarizing choice of footwear: sandals worn with socks," the article reads.
Page Six paired the post with a photo of Turner rocking checkered socks and black slide sandals with a crop top and denim cutoffs.
They also shared a photo of the actress rocking the footwear combo again on another occasion.
As it turns out, though, Turner doesn't have some master plan to convert skeptics into socks-and-sandals believers. She just wears the look from time to time because it's comfy.
"Nah we've all been taking out the trash like this for years and you know it. I’m not trying to make anything happen other than giving my feet some much needed TLC," she wrote on Twitter in response.
Traditionally, the unconventional combo could be called tacky, and The Disney Channel even did a fun spoof on the look back in 2011. But that hasn't stopped many people from embracing socks with sandals, and Turner's fans applauded the actress for keeping it real.
Many of them said the whole socks-and-sandals look isn't really a big deal.
And some shared photos of their own socks-and-sandals combos.
Others couldn't help but knock the polarizing look.
Still, most people agreed: This is one fashion trend that brings back a lot of nostalgic feelings.
And besides, Turner has also been known to sport her slide sandals sans socks, too.
You do you, Sophie!