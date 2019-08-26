Sophie Turner isn't afraid to rock socks and sandals together, but that doesn't mean she's trying to make some kind of ironic style statement.

The newlywed made that pretty clear after Page Six suggested she's been trying to make the divisive footwear look a trend.

It all started when the publication ran a story about the 23-year-old's love for the typical fashion faux pas.

"The 'Game of Thrones' actress’s off-duty style has always been on the casual side, but lately, she’s been pairing all her outfits with a polarizing choice of footwear: sandals worn with socks," the article reads.

Page Six paired the post with a photo of Turner rocking checkered socks and black slide sandals with a crop top and denim cutoffs.

Turner isn't afraid to rock a controversial fashion look. David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

They also shared a photo of the actress rocking the footwear combo again on another occasion.

Sophie Turner is attempting to make this controversial trend happen https://t.co/ZWKMHflXsD pic.twitter.com/380laIQHf6 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 22, 2019

As it turns out, though, Turner doesn't have some master plan to convert skeptics into socks-and-sandals believers. She just wears the look from time to time because it's comfy.

"Nah we've all been taking out the trash like this for years and you know it. I’m not trying to make anything happen other than giving my feet some much needed TLC," she wrote on Twitter in response.

Nah we’ve all been taking out the trash like this for years and you know it. I’m not trying to make anything happen other than giving my feet some much needed TLC. https://t.co/BLmptmDizs — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 24, 2019

Traditionally, the unconventional combo could be called tacky, and The Disney Channel even did a fun spoof on the look back in 2011. But that hasn't stopped many people from embracing socks with sandals, and Turner's fans applauded the actress for keeping it real.

Many of them said the whole socks-and-sandals look isn't really a big deal.

There’s also nothing “controversial” about this. I walk around like this on most days. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Bria Murphy (@Bria_Murphy) August 24, 2019

And some shared photos of their own socks-and-sandals combos.

Literally as I tweet... pic.twitter.com/hVEd7zzlUY — Jamill Amin Smith Sr (@Millz2BeMade) August 24, 2019

Others couldn't help but knock the polarizing look.

You'll never catch me alive wearing these lmao it's such a fashion faux pas where I live — 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖊 ♤ (@lucille_mln) August 24, 2019

Still, most people agreed: This is one fashion trend that brings back a lot of nostalgic feelings.

I been rocking this look since middle school — ëvāN (@ThatPanthersGuy) August 24, 2019

And besides, Turner has also been known to sport her slide sandals sans socks, too.

Depending on her mood, Turner either rocks her sandals with or without socks. GC Images

You do you, Sophie!