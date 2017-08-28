Here's what makes Sofia Vergara the most 'comfortable' in her own skin

share tweet pin email

Sofia Vergara is one lovely, smart lady — and it's hard to imagine she ever has had any problems with feeling confident about herself.

Getty Images Sofia Vergara at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

But as we learned from a recent interview with In Style, the 45-year-old "Modern Family" star is only human.

"It wasn't until I began finding success as an actress that I truly became comfortable," she revealed. "Being on a hit show opened the door to so much opportunity and allowed me to pursue passions outside of acting."

Those include her own clothing line, plus being the CoverGirl face, a perfume creator and co-founder of an underwear business where 10 percent of the profits go to microfinance loans for women.

"I think that's what has made me feel the most confident: succeeding in business," she added.

She learned about beauty from her family early on, she said. "I remember watching my mom and aunt get ready to go out, and falling in love with the process of putting on makeup and perfume. ... Growing up, I learned never to leave the house without mascara. I think all the Vergara women would agree it's important to look your best at all times."

That said, there's more to beauty than what's on the outside, and the Colombian-born Vergara gives credit to her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, whom she wed in 2015.

Our last night at #CasaChipichipi🐚 😍😍😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

"What's most important is how you feel on the inside," she said. "I feel beautiful when I'm with my husband and my family and friends. Don't get me wrong: I can assure you, during those moments I'll have some makeup on — and probably high heels."

Clearly, Vergara is a beauty with her head on straight!

