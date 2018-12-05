Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

George H.W. Bush is getting one very fashionable farewell.

As the former president is laid to rest, Americans are taking to Twitter to share their colorful socks using the hashtag #socksforBush.

The 41st president's love for bold footwear was well known, and he had a pretty impressive collection of quirky socks. Bush's penchant for the accessory seemingly grew after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2007.

When he began to rely on wheelchairs and scooters for mobility reasons, the former president's ankles were always on display. Turning to bold socks was a way of thriving rather than simply coping with his condition, as his daughter Doro Bush Koch described in her book, “My Father, The President."

“Brandishing colorful socks is simply his way of making the best of his mobility situation and still finding the joy in life,” she wrote.

The Bush patriarch is being laid to rest today wearing one last pair of statement socks: a pair that honors his service as a Navy pilot in World War II.

In one last show of support for Bush, Twitter users broke out their most colorful socks possible. From patriotic styles to Christmas-themed pairs, there was no shortage of ideas.

The social media tribute was just one of the ways Americans remembered the 41st president this week.