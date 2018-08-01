Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It's no secret that social media, with its style stars and perfectly toned fitness gurus, can have a negative effect on our self-esteem.

Now, new research from the Florida House Experience, a mental health and addiction treatment facility, shows just how damaging all that scrolling can be.

It also reveals the different factors that affect how men and women feel about their bodies. Women, for instance, are most heavily influenced by social media, followed by TV and movies and their significant other. For men, their significant other is the top factor affecting how they feel about their bodies.