Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris tie the knot

U.S. women’s national team players Ali Krieger, 35, and Ashlyn Harris, 34, tied the knot in Miami on Saturday. The 2019 World Cup winners had been engaged since September 2018 and had publicly announced their plans to wed earlier this year.

“This was the most magical day of my life surrounded by the most incredible people. Thank you to everyone who made this special! @alikrieger I love you with all of my heart,” Harris shared on Instagram on Sunday, along with a photo from the wedding.

Krieger said it was “the best day of muh life” and wrote on Instagram that the wedding made her “dream day a reality.” She also shared a video of the couple’s big day on YouTube.

The newlyweds, who during the year both play for the Orlando Pride, a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, were joined Saturday by a number of their World Cup teammates, including co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

In an interview with NBC News in March following their engagement announcement, Krieger said she and Harris hope their love story can encourage others, especially younger people, to be their “authentic selves.”

“We hope this might help other couples, too, who might not be out or comfortable talking about their relationship,” she said.