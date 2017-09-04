Should you try natural deodorant? The new brands to know now

share tweet pin email

When it comes to chemicals in personal care products, we've learned a whole lot — that is, there's still a lot to learn.

But if you're hoping to reduce your exposure, you may want to know more about the all-natural trend popularized by celebrities like Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz. And when it comes to this trend, one product in particular, deodorant, comes under much scrutiny.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link All-natural deodorant, body scrub, mascara: Tamron's Tuesday Trend Play Video - 4:01 All-natural deodorant, body scrub, mascara: Tamron's Tuesday Trend Play Video - 4:01

Of course, not all natural deodorants are created equally. That's why we've done the work for you to find the best brands to try (and some tricks of the trade).

Here's what to know when shopping for natural deodorant, and our top three picks for formulas that will stop sweat in its tracks.

Shutterstock

1. Do try this at home.

We can easily recall those “raise your hand if you’re sure” commercials, in which the woman is so confident her deodorant works that she shoots her arm up with pride. But when it comes to natural deodorant, we recommend testing it out in a more personal setting.

Between running errands, working out, chasing after children and more, you may find the weekends to be the perfect time to experiment. Each of those scenarios will put your deodorant to the test, but won't leave you feeling embarrassed if it doesn’t hold up under pressure.

2. Keep an open mind.

A very common misconception about natural deodorant is that it won't work if you have strong body odor. While this might have been the case in the past, there are some amazing new solutions on the market that give commercial deodorant a run for its money.

The only way to know for sure is to give it a shot.

3. Try, and try again.

Just as moisturizers work differently on every skin type, not all natural deodorants will work for you. Keep trying until you find your match, and be willing to switch to a different brand if it isn't working out.

Here are our top three favorite natural deodorants worth trying:

Kiss My Face Natural Deodorant Liquid Rock Roll-On, $4, Amazon

Amazon

Natural for Her by Herban Cowboy Deodorant, $8, Amazon

Amazon

Green Tidings All Natural Deodorant (*Extra Strength, All Day Protection), $15, Amazon

Amazon.com

This article was originally published on Feb. 15, 2016 on TODAY.com.