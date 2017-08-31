Should women shave their face? Here's why some beauty experts vote yes

share tweet pin email

Could shaving your face become as unisex as owning a razor? That's what a popular beauty blogger advocates recently (and a New York Times trend piece once posed, spotlighting women who openly admit to doing this stereotypically male grooming habit).

The Times spoke to women, like celebrity facialist Kate Somerville, who say it's more than just an alternative to waxing.

“Initially I did it because of the hair, but then I noticed that it was a great exfoliant and that my makeup went on a lot better,” she said, claiming famous faces like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor did the same and that modern celebrities don't admit to the practice.

There are, however, some notable names who talk openly about their face-shaving habit. Michelle Money of "Bachelor" fame uploaded a popular YouTube video showing her technique.

If your fear is thicker and darker hair growing in, dermatologist Elizabeth K. Hale is quoted as saying that is definitely false. Just look at Japanese women who consider female shaving, known as kao sori in Japan, common.

Would you feel comfortable skipping your lip wax in favor of a facial shave? Let us know!

If you voted yes, you're in luck! TODAY Style found some facial razors for women that the experts swear by.

FT Shiseido Facial Razor Set, $6 for 6, Amazon

These are probably the most well known facial razors. They are made by Japanese company Shiseido and are very easy to use.

Gillette Mach3, $8, Amazon

Kate Somerville promises that this is a favorite of many celebrity clients - unfortunately for us, she refused to name which ones!

Tinkle Eyebrow Razor, $5, Amazon

Michelle Money herself swears by the Tinkle. These are smaller and more angled, making them perfect for areas like the upper lip or eyebrow.

This article was originally published Jun. 12. 2015 on TODAY.com.