Is it time for a haircut? 3 questions you should ask yourself before the salon

To cut your hair or not to cut your hair? It’s the recurring question we've all pondered at one point or another, and it’s often met with a touch of excitement and a dash of anxiety.

Making a change to your hair — whether big or small — is an emotional decision, but it’s definitely not one you have to make alone.

To help combat haircut confusion, TODAY Style consulted the experts to figure out if you’re really ready for a cut and color. We’re also serving up some sassy hair trends to give you a bit of inspiration!

Signs it’s time for a change

When you sit down for your routine haircut, does your stylist automatically ask you: “Want the usual?”

It’s so easy to fall into a hair pattern and ignore new styles entirely. After all a new hairstyle requires a bit of research at the least or a whole lifestyle change at the most.

If you’re struggling to decide if it’s time for a hair change, start by asking yourself the following three questions:

Do you wear your hair up all the time?

Does your hair take forever to dry?

Have you worn the same style since high school?

If you answered "yes" to one or more of the above, it’s time to switch things up!

“You know it’s time for a change when you can only recognize yourself with one particular haircut and/or style,” said celebrity hairstylist Michael Duenas. “Mix it up! It will change your entire attitude.”

According to Katie Manselle, Oribe educator and owner of Culture Hair Studio in Durham, North Carolina, every woman has a hair “sweet spot” and once you hit it, you’re typically showered with compliments on your ‘do from both friends and perfect strangers alike. Once the compliments stop flowing in, it might just be time to revisit your current style.

“Hair is fun, it is the ultimate accessory. You don’t have to make a major change, but if you are feeling even just a little curious about what it might be like to do something a little different, my belief is — it’s time!” Manselle said.

Questions to ask yourself

Sure, you might be contemplating a hair change, but the real question is: Are you truly ready for one? If you’re hesitating even a little bit, it’s time to have an honest conversation with yourself and ask a few hard-hitting hair questions.

For starters, if your new style requires more frequent upkeep (think bobs or pixies), are you OK with visiting the salon more often? How often are you willing to style your new look?

If you’re aiming to make a drastic change, will your new style complement your lifestyle? And is the style you’re considering compatible with your hair texture and face shape?

Taking the time to ask yourself some difficult questions can help ensure you get a haircut you’ll love. It also helps to consider what is or isn’t working with your current cut and the last time you had a similar look (if ever). Another question to ask: Are you acting on impulse after an emotional event (like a breakup)?

"Ask yourself: 'Why am I cutting my hair?' Without a strong answer to this, you may realize you shouldn’t proceed with the haircut," said celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand.

The bottom line? New hairstyles can breathe new life into your world, but just make sure you're ready before making a huge change!