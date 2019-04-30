Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 4:49 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Get ready to see some "miniskirts for men" this summer.

Iconic fashion brands like Fendi, Prada and Missoni have all created men's short shorts for their spring 2019 lines, so prepare to see plenty of man thighs out as the weather warms up.

Actor Jeff Goldblum heralded the style's return by showing off some serious leg while modeling Prada's skimpy new duds.

The Italian fashion house posted four photos on Instagram of the ageless 66-year-old "Jurassic Park" star from a spread for Dazed magazine's "The Meaning of Cult" issue.

The white shorts he's wearing in the first picture sell for $930, while the denim ones are going for $850 on the site Matches Fashion. The tiny Bermudas feature a snug inseam of 1.6 inches and 2.4 inches, respectively.

Miuccia Prada introduced the Spring 2019 line at Milan Fashion Week in June, telling the fashion site WWD that she wanted to create a look that was "elegant in a new and young way" by going away from baggy sportswear.

Prada, whose grandfather founded the brand, also likened the designs to "miniskirts for men," fashion mag i-D reported.

While that comment is enough to send plenty of guys scurrying for their baggy shorts, male Daisy Dukes were once the norm.

The trend brings back memories of the '80s, when it was all about the short shorts for everyone from famous actors to athletes.

Tom Selleck didn't need any extra fabric on his shorts when it came to tracking down bad guys as Magnum P.I. Courtesy Everett Collection

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird engaged in one of the fiercest rivalries in basketball history, all while wearing shorts that looked like they were stolen from a third-grader.

Tom Selleck was busting bad guys as "Magnum, P.I." on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, complete with a vintage '80s mustache, baseball hat, and acres of bronzed man thigh.

Larry Bird (shooting) and Magic Johnson (#32) waged an epic battle for NBA supremacy in the '80s with most of their thighs showing. Getty Images

Kevin Kline also showed off the look in his memorable jogging scene from the 1983 classic movie "The Big Chill."

Kevin Kline was sporting the short shorts look in "The Big Chill" with William Hurt in 1983. Courtesy Everett Collection

For those who don't have a spare $800 for the high-fashion version, retailers like Urban Outfitters and ASOS are also jumping on the trend with offerings in the $30-50 range.

If crossing the short shorts threshold is a bridge to far, there's always the sweet comfort and dad utility of baggy cargo shorts.