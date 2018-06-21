Shop now, pay later! Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters now offer layaway

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters just got a lot more affordable — sort of.

The two trendy retailers just released a new online layaway system that might make it a little easier to nab that adorable (but pricey) dress you’ve been eyeing for weeks.

Called Afterpay, the service lets you buy now and pay later without interest (cue the happy dance).

It was first launched in Australia in 2015, according toPaymentWeek. Now, it's coming to the United States.

How the new layaway system works

1) Order qualifying items on Anthropologie.com (which is having a huge 50 percent off summer sale right now) or Urbanoutfitters.com and make sure your total is anywhere between $35 and $1,000. The service is only available online right now.

2) Select "Afterpay" as your form of payment at checkout. First time users should register with Afterpay and provide payment details (they accept Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards). Afterpay pros can just log in to an Afterpay account and complete the order.

3) Make the first payment at the time of purchase. From there, three additional installment payments will be automatically deducted every two weeks from your selected payment method. (You can also use an Anthropologie gift card or e-gift card with the Afterpay method.)

4) Wear your new clothes to death!

Budgeting for that $140 dress now seems a lot more doable!

Pink Greenbrier embroidered romper from Anthropologie Anthropologie

Before you start loading up your carts, keep in mind that Afterpay does impose an $8 fee for missed payments. If you still haven't made payment within seven days after that initial late fee, another $8 fee will be charged. You can be charged late fees up to three times for three missed payments, but the fees won't exceed 25 percent of your total order.

Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters aren't the only retailers starting to offer their customers expanded payment methods and novel shopping experiences. In April, Amazon Prime launched Prime Wardrobe, a shopping service that lets customers try clothes on at home before buying them. Prime Wardrobe is now available for all Prime members in the U.S.

If you're hoping to take advantage of the new Afterpay service at Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, you'll have to be at least 18 years old and have a valid U.S. address.

Are you as excited as we are? Get a head start on your shopping with these lust-worthy styles!

Polka Dot Wrap Blouse, $98, Anthropologie

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

The best part about this wrap blouse? You can wear it during any season. In other words, it can become a wardrobe staple!

Lorena Paperbag-Waisted Pants, $118, Anthropologie

Light and airy material? Check. Summery color? Check. Fun bow detail? Check. Just call these pants a style trifecta.

UO Button-Down Midi Shirt Dress, $69, Urban Outfitters

We're guessing the Duchess of Sussex (a.k.a. the former Meghan Markle) would appreciate this prim and proper polka dot shirt dress.

UO Hattie High-Neck Linen Jumpsuit, $79, Urban Outfitters

For those days when you're sick of dresses but just can't wear shorts to the office, cue the chic jumpsuit.

Claudette Maxi Skirt, $98, Anthropologie

Cover up and look chic in a fun, summery maxi skirt.

Greenbrier Embroidered Romper, $138, Anthropologie

Does anything say summer more than a hot pink romper? We think not!

UO Faux Leather Belted Moto Jacket, $99, Urban Outfitters

Nights can get chilly, so it's always smart to come prepared with a practical, pretty cover-up!

UO Amber Button-Down Linen Midi Dress, $79, Urban Outfitters

A sexy slit, plunging neckline and bold buttons turn an average little white dress into a total showstopper.