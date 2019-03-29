Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 29, 2019, 8:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Sheinelle Jones is rocking braids for spring break!

The TODAY co-host recently shared photos from her vacation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and revealed she got a new, braided hairstyle just in time for her tropical getaway.

“For a long time I’ve promised my daughter I would braid my hair like hers the next time we go on vacation,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have A LOT of hair and I needed help coming up with something where I could swim without a fuss.”

She revealed her new look on Instagram, along with adorable pictures of her daughter, Clara Josephine, rocking a similar style — including a few pink braids in the mix! (Click or swipe through to see all the photos and video).

Sheinelle called out "#naturalhair whisperer" Diane Bailey for creating the chic braids.

“I walked into her salon with an Afro puff with a rubber band stuck in it. So one tiny section at a time, she combed it out moisturized it and twisted it ... I love it!!!! We both love it,” she wrote on Instagram. “My hair felt like it had its own day at the spa.”

Sheinelle shared plenty of sweet poolside photos of her family, which includes 6-year-old twins Clara and Uche, 9-year-old Kayin and husband Uche Ojeh, as she rocked her braids and a cute polka-dot swimsuit with a ruffled top.

It certainly seems like the entire family is having a blast on vacation.

Enjoy soaking in the sun, Sheinelle!