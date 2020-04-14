Shawn Johnson's 'not my arms' makeup challenge is absolutely hilarious

Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, have bravely attempted the "not my arms" makeup challenge, and the results are hilarious.

Johnson, 28, laid out all of her favorite skin care and makeup products for her football player husband. She then sat in front of East and let him go wild helping her with her beauty routine. The couple shared the funny video on their YouTube channel.

East, 28, couldn't see his wife's face as he applied each product, which made the video even more fun to watch. At one point, he covered his wife's face in moisturizing sunscreen and massaged her face. Even though East clearly tried his best to get the cream rubbed in, he still left a thick layer as he continued on to the next step.

Throughout the video, Johnson shared tips about her beauty routine and discussed dealing with acne and stretch marks. Johnson and East welcomed their first child, a daughter named Drew, in November 2019.

One viewer posed a question wondering how Johnson is always glowing.

"I layer up all the dewy products. I put on a lot of moisturizer. I do the face filter. I use the rose glow and I sometimes use the rose glow under my eyes as well," she said, adding that she sometimes uses a tinted moisturizer, too.

While those steps look flawless when Johnson follows them, East ended up caking on her makeup. Perhaps the most hilarious part came when he filled in his wife's eyebrows.

Once it was Johnson's turn, she put East in the hot seat and got to work on his skin care routine. While the results weren't exactly red carpet ready, we give the couple an A+ for effort — and for making us laugh!