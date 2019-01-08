The actor was on hand to support his "Sharp Objects" cast — the show and two of its stars were nominated — but fans quickly speculated whether Messina's new 'do was for another role.

According to his IMDB page, the actor is working on two upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," so we might just see a lot more of Messina as a blond soon enough.

And, to be honest, we're not exactly complaining about it. Messina looks totally hot with his new look!

See Chris Messina's past looks!

Sexy salt and pepper

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Messina definitely has a boy-next-door thing going on with his signature salt-and-pepper strands.

Boyfriend material

Maarten de Boer / Getty Images

On "The Mindy Project," Messina played the dark and brooding hunk quite well.

Natural man

Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

The actor showed off a mustache and a bit of natural texture back in 2016.

Letting loose

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

In this look, circa 2013, Messina let his hair grow out a bit, which was a far cry from the tightly cropped 'do he would later debut.

Curly cutie

Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Is that really you, Chris? We can hardly recognize the star with his adorable curly locks.