“Fiji Water Girl” wasn’t the only one having a moment at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.
"Sharp Objects" star Chris Messina took to the red carpet to debut a brand new bleach blond 'do that left many fans doing a double-take.
If you're a fan of "The Mindy Project" or are familiar with Messina in any fashion, you know the star doesn't stray from his dark roots - like, ever. So the actor's bright new hue made him almost unrecognizable.
The actor was on hand to support his "Sharp Objects" cast — the show and two of its stars were nominated — but fans quickly speculated whether Messina's new 'do was for another role.
According to his IMDB page, the actor is working on two upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," so we might just see a lot more of Messina as a blond soon enough.
And, to be honest, we're not exactly complaining about it. Messina looks totally hot with his new look!
See Chris Messina's past looks!
Sexy salt and pepper
Messina definitely has a boy-next-door thing going on with his signature salt-and-pepper strands.
Boyfriend material
On "The Mindy Project," Messina played the dark and brooding hunk quite well.
Natural man
The actor showed off a mustache and a bit of natural texture back in 2016.
Letting loose
In this look, circa 2013, Messina let his hair grow out a bit, which was a far cry from the tightly cropped 'do he would later debut.
Curly cutie
Is that really you, Chris? We can hardly recognize the star with his adorable curly locks.