Sharon Stone is ready to the confront the age-old belief that looks aren’t everything.

In a recent interview with the Telegraph, the actress revealed that she does not agree with the “looks don’t matter” narrative.

“Because it’s a big, fat, stupid lie,” the star of "Ratched" on Netflix explained. “And by the way you don’t even realize how much they matter until they start to go.”

Stone, 62, used this disbelief as fodder for her exercise regime, even throughout quarantine. The actress has kept up an intense daily workout schedule at home in lieu of hitting up a gym. This includes 30 squats and lifting seven-pound lead balls when she’s watching television.

As for her other beauty secrets, Stone is keeping it low-maintenance these days and is blocking out any unwelcome opinions.

“I’m done letting other people tell me how my face and body are, for one thing: ‘This part is not OK’ – and those big cellulite close-ups,” she said. “All women’s bodies have those kinds of things, but we’ve looked at too many pantyhose pictures where the models were actually young boys, and seen too many fashion shows featuring 14-year-old Romanian girls.”

Stone continued, adding, “You don’t have to stay a beautiful girl for ever, and we really have to start dealing with the fact that it’s cool to be a grown-up and intelligent woman. If your partner doesn’t understand that, he’s not an adult and you shouldn’t be with him.”

The “Basic Instinct” star echoed a similar sentiment in a 2019 interview with Allure, explaining, "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."

She also mused that people don't always respond to attractive women in the nicest way.

“People are incredibly unkind," she said. They think if you're beautiful, you must be stupid, you must be shallow. If you're beautiful, we should make you feel small or less.

“Every person has gifts. And if beauty is one of them, we should accept it and enjoy it as a gift from nature... If someone's beautiful, for God’s sake, let them be beautiful."