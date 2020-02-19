Sharon Osbourne reveals why she changed her hair after 18 years

She was ready for a big change!

Sharon Osbourne recently debuted a dramatic, platinum-white hair color, and she opened up about the inspiration behind her new look on “The Talk” on Tuesday.

She showed off her new hairdo on "The Talk." Monty Brinton / CBS

The talk show host revealed that she had been covering up her white roots with her signature warm, red tone for the past 18 years and said she felt ready to embrace her natural shade.

“I was just so fed up of going and having it dyed and having it dyed, and I just was like, I can’t do this anymore,” Osbourne, 67, explained to her fellow hosts. “I’m like, why am I trying to do something or be something that I’m not? So, just be who you are.”

“I was just so fed up of going, having it dyed and having it dyed, and I can’t do this anymore. I’m like why am I trying to do this or be something that I’m not? So, just be who you are.” - @MrsSOsbourne⁩ pic.twitter.com/n8WE1qD0zm — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 18, 2020

Her co-hosts all loved her stunning new look, with Sheryl Underwood calling her a “silver fox.”

Ozzy Osbourne also had a perfect reaction to his wife’s new hairdo. When he saw the new color, he apparently simply said, “The devil wears Prada!”

The "Talk” host’s drastic hair transformation took eight hours from start to finish, her stylist, Jack Martin, revealed on Instagram.

“Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show,” he wrote. “I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul.”

Martin is the celebrity stylist behind another recent white-hot hair transformation: Jane Fonda's new, silver pixie cut.

Like Osbourne, Fonda had been covering up her salt-and-pepper roots for years but is now excited to embrace her natural hue.

Osbourne said she was inspired by Fonda and other women who are rocking sexy silver and white shades.

“Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren ... I’m like, look how elegant they look,” she said.

But while she may no longer be coloring her hair red, the former talent show judge is still open to transforming her look in other ways.

Osbourne has long been candid about her plastic surgery procedures. She recently opened up about a face-lift that “refreshed” her features, and she assured her co-hosts that these kinds of changes are definitely still on the table.

“I don’t say I’m going to stop the surgery,” she joked, “Just change the color!”