Sharon Osbourne ditches white hair, returns to her signature look

So long, silver strands!

Sharon Osbourne is a redhead again. The co-host of “The Talk” made headlines earlier this year when she switched her hair color to an all-white shade, but eight months later, she has returned to her signature, deep red hue.

“I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘Nah, you look like Grandma Clampett,’” she said during a recent episode of “The Talk,” referring to a character from the 1960s sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

Irene Ryan played 'Granny Clampett' on "The Beverly Hillbillies." Everett Collection

“And then I thought, ‘Nah, I’m changing it back,’ and that’s what I did,” she said.

The talk show host rocked some variation of a dark red pixie for years, so she shocked everyone when she switched the style for the first time in nearly 20 years to a platinum-white shade in February.

“I was just so fed up of going and having it dyed and having it dyed, and I just was like, I can’t do this anymore,” Osbourne said at the time. “I’m like, why am I trying to do something or be something that I’m not? So, just be who you are.”

She was following in the footsteps of other celebrities embracing their white and gray strands, including Jane Fonda, who debuted a silver pixie cut earlier this year.

Osbourne said that turning 68 earlier this month partly prompted her to transform her look again.

“I just couldn’t stay away from the red,” she wrote in her Instagram story, alongside a photo of her new do on “The Talk.”

She also shared a video clip of herself on the show with her new red hair and hinted that she might even start experimenting with other shades.

“Back To Red ~ What color should I try next?” she wrote on Instagram with a rainbow emoji.

Plenty of fans on Instagram praised Osbourne’s return to her signature shade, while others said they missed her white strands. But one person put it best, commenting, “You look fabulous Mrs. O! You look gorgeous whether it’s silver or red.”