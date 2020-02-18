Sharon Osbourne reveals dramatic hair transformation — see her white-hot look

Sharon Osbourne just had a major makeover — again!

Five months ago, the reality TV star-turned-talk show host revealed that she’d recently had a face-lift, having undergone a 13-hour procedure to achieve a “more refreshed” look.

But her latest transformation is even more striking, and this time, she turned to a colorist instead of a surgeon.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

After sporting a deep red — or mulled wine — hair hue for many years, Osbourne now has a stunning, bright white look.

Celebrity colorist Jack Martin shared the results on Instagram.

“Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” Martin wrote alongside a photo of her new, drastically different hairdo. “Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

Obviously, that didn’t happen this time. Instead, the 67-year-old wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne walked away with a sleek and icy style completely unlike any she’s had before.

Sharon Osbourne at the 71st Emmy Awards in California on Sept. 11, 2019. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Martin explained that his famous client was tired of the constant upkeep that her old color required, so she took a leap of faith and turned to him.

“I didn’t promise (Sharon) anything but I told her I will try my best,” he continued. “It took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.”

His latest success with the woman he calls a “gorgeous, humble and sweet soul” comes on the heels of another very well-received mature makeover.

Martin is also the man responsible for the fresh look that 82-year-old acting icon Jane Fonda debuted on Oscar night.