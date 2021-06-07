Shannen Doherty shares natural selfie and praises women without fillers, Botox

Shannen Doherty on Sunday shared a raw, natural selfie on Instagram with a message about aging and embracing the "experience" of her life.

Doherty, 50, also praised women who haven't gotten fillers, Botox or other procedures.

"Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to," Doherty wrote. "You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed."

"I have lived," Doherty continued. "I love that I've lived and that my face reflects my life. I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally. Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to. I want to see women like me. Women like us."

Other stars chimed in to agree with Doherty.

"Just thinking time I fixed my face. Hahahah. I got the same adult face as you. Hard to sit in my hands. Haha. Love you beautiful," wrote Selma Blair.

"You are beautiful and I love this," added "Handmaid's Tale" director Reed Morano.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has been candid in the past about her breast cancer diagnosis. While she went into remission in 2017, she announced in early 2020 that the illness had returned. In a post updating fans and followers about her status, Doherty said she was relying on "inner strength."

"It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me," she wrote on Instagram. "To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But... I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me."