Shannen Doherty continues her cancer recovery with 'sexy' new hairstyle

Shannen Doherty shared a happy milestone on her breast cancer journey: her post-chemotherapy, grown-out hairstyle.

The 46-year-old actress posted a shot of her new cut on Monday night, posing with New York City-based hairstylist Anh Co Tran.

In her caption, Doherty gushes over the talented stylist but also shares the emotional meaning behind the image.

“Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy. Thank you @anhcotran for the 'sexy Parisian' cut. After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it's nice to feel a bit more like a woman again.”

Since her breast cancer diagnosis in February 2015, Doherty shared every scary, sad and insightful moment with fans and followers.

In March, she reminisced with a video of a different hair landmark: the decision to shave off her dark locks.

This day, when I first had to shave my head since my hair was falling out from chemo.....laughing thru the tears. It's grown back since. Funny how hair at the time seems like such a big deal. Thank you @annemkortright for jumping in and doing what needed to be done. @themamarosa A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

She recalled “laughing thru (sic) the tears” while her friend worked the razor. “Funny how hair at the time seemed like such a big deal” she added in the caption.

In June, she posted a sweet selfie with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, showing off regrown, carefree curls.

Hair may just be hair, but Doherty’s pretty new look marks a return to health — and that is always beautiful.