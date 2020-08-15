Shania Twain re-creates iconic leopard look from 1997 in new music video

"Legends Never Die" is the new song from Orville Peck and Shania Twain, and judging by the song's new music video, another thing that won't die is Twain's love for all things leopard print!

In the music video, released Thursday, Twain croons along with masked singer Peck, wearing an animal print get-up that's strikingly similar to the one she wore in the music video for her 1997 hit, "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Twain posted a clip from the new video on Instagram Friday, including a sneak peek at some behind-the-scenes footage.

"Legends Never Die is out now! I'm flattered that @orvillepeck thought of me for this song, the whole EP is amazing so make sure you check it out," she wrote.

The new video definitely gave fans flashbacks of Twain in her iconic leopard-print catsuit.

"The outfit only! iconic!" wrote one fan on Instagram.

"YOUR print and yours only," another fan wrote on Twitter.

In the 1997 video, Twain saunters around the desert in head-to-toe leopard print, trying to hitch rides from a series of good-looking guys, all of whom she rejects. The outfit came to define the "Feel Like a Woman" singer with its sexiness and glamour (she even carried matching leopard-print luggage).

Now at 54, Twain has teamed up with Peck, and shows us that she can still rock all-over leopard print — this time with some added fringe and a studded cowboy hat instead of a hood.

The video is set at a drive-in where Peck and Twain perform a duet for fans in cars while standing on a makeshift stage. At the beginning of the video, Twain rolls in on a motorcycle, interrupting Peck as he's about to start singing. In her fabulous outfit and with vocals strong as ever, Twain steals the show to Peck's amusement.

As recently as last month, Twain shared a pic of herself on Instagram all kitted out in leopard with a suitcase, cap and mask in the classic print.

Earlier this year, Twain reminisced about some of her favorite fashion moments.

"For better or for worse, I always latched on to the leopard print," she told Vogue while going through her "Life in Looks." Other leopard looks she's worn over the years include a jacket she wished she could still find and a crushed velvet leopard-print dress that she loved to wear.

"Legends Never Die" appears on Peck’s new EP “Show Pony” and is available now on streaming platforms.