Emmy Rossum embraces her natural curls on Instagram and fans can't get enough

Hello, curls!

Emmy Rossum, 31, recently showed off her naturally curly hair on Instagram, and it’s absolutely beautiful.

“Every day is another journey with this hair,” she captioned one photo of her voluminous spirals.

☔🐩💙 A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Mar 22, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

The “Shameless” actress, 31, usually wears her hair straight or wavy, so her fans were surprised and delighted by her drastically different look.

"I love your hair! Those curls are so beautiful!" one follower wrote.

"As a fellow curly haired girl, I love it!!" another fan commented. "Wear it curly more often please."

#nationalpuppyday A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Mar 23, 2018 at 7:41pm PDT

Rossum shared how she achieved her defined spirals. She used DevaCurl shampoo and conditioner, then applied more DevaCurl gel and cream on her sopping wet hair.

Then she scrunched her ringlets with a microfiber towel and used a diffuser to seal in the look.

“Scrunch and go” is pretty much the holy grail of hair routines for curly girls (and everyone, honestly), and it’s inspiring to hear how effortlessly she achieved her gorgeous style.