Shakira turns heads by wearing 'NO' outfit at Paris Fashion Week

It’s gonna be a ‘No’ for Shakira.

On July 5, Shakira sat in the front row for Viktor & Rolf’s Fall/Winter 2023–24 Haute at Paris Fashion Week. Seated beside Camila Cabello, the Colombian singer appeared in a chic white ensemble with a message that fans read loud and clear

The word “NO” appeared on the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer’s white coat dress in all-capital letters.

“Hanging with Camila!” she captioned the post in reference to Cabello.

“Yes is overrated,” she wrote in a follow-up video post in which she modeled the outfit while walking down a hallway.

Camila Cabello sits beside Shakira at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture in Paris, France. Pierre Suu / Getty Images

The “TGQ” singer’s coat also featured a bold collar with gold embellishments. She paired the coat dress with sunglasses by Carrera, gold platform sandals and a purse by Aquazzura, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The statement piece is a nod to Viktor & Rolf’s Fall 2008 collection, which garnered attention for its “No” designs.

Shakira wears her Viktor & Rolf Haute couture coat for Paris Fashion Week. Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

In 2008, Vogue reported on the collection’s runway debut and its designers — Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren — motivation to make a statement against the rise of fast fashion.

“We love fashion, but it’s going so fast. We wanted to say ‘No’ this season,” the Dutch designers said at the time, according to the magazine.

Shakira’s “no” outfit feels congruent with her messages in recent months.

In April, the singer addressed the paparazzi and their pursuit of taking photos of her children in the aftermath of her split from their father, Gerard Piqué.

“In this period of change in my life as a public figure, it’s understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on behalf of the press around me and my family,” she tweeted at the time. “However, my children Milan and Sasha have endured a very difficult year, suffering incessant harassment and persecution without relief by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona.”

Piqué and the singer share two sons together, 10-year-old Milan and 8-year-old Sasha.

In June 2022, the former couple announced that they had separated.

In February 2023, Shakira spoke publicly about her split for the first time since the announcement with journalist Enrique Acevedo.

“You have to accept and tolerate the frustration that not everything works out the way you want them to, that dreams are broken, and you have to pick up the tiny pieces from the floor and rebuild yourself,” she said.