'Sex and the City' star Jason Lewis looks totally different in new interview

"Sex and the City" fans fondly remember Samantha Jones' younger fashion model boyfriend Smith Jerrod, but they may not recognize Jason Lewis, the actor who portrayed him.

Lewis turned heads with his long blond hair and piercing blue eyes in the HBO series' final season in 2004. But during a virtual interview Tuesday on Australia's "The Morning Show," the star looked completely different.

Actor Jason Lewis looks back on his memorable role as Smith in Sex and the City. #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/k1P97Y5XkK — The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) July 1, 2020

The still-gorgeous actor's hair is now dark brown and he wears it in a short, combed-back style. He also sports a thick brown mustache and a beard — giving him a rugged appearance that's a far cry from Samantha's fresh-faced boy toy!

Jason Lewis as Smith Jerrod on HBO's "Sex and the City" in 2004 Everett Collection

During the chat, Lewis shared why he thinks "Sex and the City," which aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, has such enduring appeal.

"Well, it starts with the title, 'Sex,'" he joked before crediting the show's clever writers.

"Any good writing speaks to something we all experience and I think they did such a good job of doing that while keeping it funny and entertaining and sensational. There was always something that was really heartfelt in each episode," explained the actor, who went on to appear in notable guest roles on "Charmed" and "Brothers & Sisters."

Lewis isn't the only "Sex and the City" hunk who's emerged with a new look this year. Chris Noth, who played Carrie Bradshaw's beau (and later husband) Mr. Big, debuted a new buzz cut in April.

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," Noth, 65, wrote next to a shot of his new hairstyle on Instagram.