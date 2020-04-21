'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth shows off dramatic quarantine buzz cut

Former “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth has taken a pretty bald — err, bold — step with his quarantine haircut.

The actor, 65, showed off his shaved head in an Instagram photo on Monday.

“I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine,” he captioned his photo, which featured him with a salt-and-pepper goatee and black sweater.

Noth's new look certainly caused quite a buzz.

“Why did you wait so long????” his “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker commented.

"always in love with Mr. Big," someone else wrote, in reference to his character on the HBO series.

"Hair or not you’ll always be Mr Big to many people," another person countered.

Noth is the latest celebrity to get in on the quarantine haircut game.

Blake Shelton has grown out a mullet, with the help of girlfriend Gwen Stefani. TODAY’s Carson Daly, who had cut son Jackson’s hair, also made waves when he gave himself a haircut.

Pink, Shawn Johnson East, Sofia Vergara and Susan Lucci are among the other notable celebrities who have decided to try their hands at homemade haircuts.