Serena Williams wore sneakers to a royal wedding event (and we love it)

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

After all of yesterday’s royal wedding festivities, the star-studded attendees headed to Great Windsor Park’s Frogmore House for a formal dinner and night of festivities.

And while most guests rocked formal, black-tie attire, tennis superstar Serena Williams put her on spin on the evening ... with sneakers.

Williams, who attended with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, looked stunning in her black-bodiced Valentino evening gown, which featured a voluminous, floral-print skirt.

But her biggest statement was hidden underneath the long gown: a pair of super comfy black and white sneakers.

“Little known fact: I often wear sneakers under my evening gown,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I told him be careful I tend to be comfy for long nights.”

She added that Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli gave her the comfy kicks for the evening. (If you're looking for a nice pair of trainers for yourself, check out TODAY's list of sneakers perfect for the spring.)

We're glad Serena took it easy on her feet. After all, she did walk and stand in pink pumps for what must have been hours earlier that day.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at St George's Chapel. Getty Images

Her message was simple: you don't have to wear high heels if you don't want to!