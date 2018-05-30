Get Stuff We Love

Serena Williams rocked a fierce catsuit at the French Open 'for all the moms'

The tennis pro and new mom had a powerful message on pregnancy.
by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Serena Williams served some serious inspiration.
Serena Williams won her match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova in style.AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams is bringing her A game in every way! At the 2018 French Open, the tennis superstar scored her first major win since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, nine months ago.

Her performance was top notch — and so was her outfit.

Serena Williams in a black catsuit at the 2018 French Open
The tennis pro's athletic display and fashion savvy were a winning combination. EPA

“I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess,” Williams said during a press conference, adding that she felt like a queen from Wakanda, the fictional nation in the movie “Black Panther.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a superhero,” Williams said. “It’s kind of my way of being a superhero.”

Besides making her feel amazing, Williams' outfit choice was also meant to inspire other new moms, especially ones who have also suffered post-pregnancy health issues.

Serena Williams at 2018 French Open
It's Williams' first major championship since she gave birth to her daughter last year.Reuters

“For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy — here you go. If I can do it, so can you!” she wrote on Instagram.

Williams, 36, is serving up a lot of empowerment; and we love it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjX1maqloXv

Williams suffered from dangerous blood clots and other complications after giving birth, forcing her to stay in bed for weeks.

Her bodysuit, in addition to inspiring other women, helps the professional athlete with her medical condition.

“I’ve been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep the blood circulation going,” Williams told reporters. “So it’s a fun suit but it’s also functional, so I can be able to play without any problems.”

Serena Williams dedicated her catsuit to new moms
Williams in actionAFP/Getty Images

Fans loved everything about Williams’ fierce catsuit and the empowering message it conveyed.

“Love you so much, Serena,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for shining your light and representing mothers regardless of their 'snapback'. You look incredible.”

Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam tennis after maternity leave

02:25

Plenty of fans are hoping that the three-time French Open champion will win big again this year.

In the meantime, Williams is killing it on the court with her incredible talent and “warrior princess” style.

