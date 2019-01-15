Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Lindsay Lowe

Reminder: Serena Williams is queen of the court, right down to her style!

During the Australia Open on Monday, the tennis superstar debuted a bright teal Nike romper in her first-round match against Germany's Tatjana Maria at Melbourne Park.

All hail the queen of tennis! Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

Adding even more spunk, the 37-year-old completed the look with some fantastic fishnet leggings.

Williams joked to reporters that her not-quite leotard is dubbed a "Serena-tard." NaFoto / Action Plus/Getty Images

The match — which she won 6-0, 6-2 — marked Williams' return to the Australia Open since competing while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017. At a proceeding press conference Monday, Williams told reporters her new one-piece celebrates being a mom.

"We design really far in advance at Nike," she said. "I knew that I have been working really, really hard in the off-season to be incredibly fit and incredibly ready. ... Nike always wants to make an incredibly strong, powerful statement for moms that are trying to get back and get fit. That was basically it for me.”

Williams looked fierce! Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

Asked how to describe her latest ensemble, Williams joked that it's dubbed a “Serena-tard.”

Williams defeated Germany's Tatjana Maria in her first-round match. Julian Finney / Getty Images

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, was also a fan of her look:

This is not the first time Williams' on-court fashion has made headlines. Last summer, Williams sported a sleek black catsuit during the French Open.

French Open officials banned catsuits like Wiliams' after she wore this one in 2018. Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

While many fans praised her bold ensemble, French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said any alike uniforms would not be accepted in future French Open matches.

The ban drummed up controversy, drawing swift condemnation from many of Williams’ supporters, including tennis legend Billie Jean King.

"The policing of women's bodies must end," King wrote on Twitter. "The 'respect' that's needed is for the exceptional talent @serenawilliams brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies."

Williams remained diplomatic in her response to the French Open’s new dress code, but just a few days later at the U.S. Open, she rocked another head-turning look: a fabulous tennis tutu.

Williams rocked a tennis tutu in August 2018. EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP/Getty Images

The tutu seemed to be a statement that Williams will continue rocking her flawless style on the tennis court. Her latest look only proves that her on-court fashion is almost as fierce as her game!