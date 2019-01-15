Get Stuff We Love
Reminder: Serena Williams is queen of the court, right down to her style!
During the Australia Open on Monday, the tennis superstar debuted a bright teal Nike romper in her first-round match against Germany's Tatjana Maria at Melbourne Park.
Adding even more spunk, the 37-year-old completed the look with some fantastic fishnet leggings.
The match — which she won 6-0, 6-2 — marked Williams' return to the Australia Open since competing while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017. At a proceeding press conference Monday, Williams told reporters her new one-piece celebrates being a mom.
"We design really far in advance at Nike," she said. "I knew that I have been working really, really hard in the off-season to be incredibly fit and incredibly ready. ... Nike always wants to make an incredibly strong, powerful statement for moms that are trying to get back and get fit. That was basically it for me.”
Asked how to describe her latest ensemble, Williams joked that it's dubbed a “Serena-tard.”
Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, was also a fan of her look:
This is not the first time Williams' on-court fashion has made headlines. Last summer, Williams sported a sleek black catsuit during the French Open.
While many fans praised her bold ensemble, French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said any alike uniforms would not be accepted in future French Open matches.
The ban drummed up controversy, drawing swift condemnation from many of Williams’ supporters, including tennis legend Billie Jean King.
New French Open dress code bans Serena Williams' catsuitAug. 25, 201800:34
"The policing of women's bodies must end," King wrote on Twitter. "The 'respect' that's needed is for the exceptional talent @serenawilliams brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies."
Williams remained diplomatic in her response to the French Open’s new dress code, but just a few days later at the U.S. Open, she rocked another head-turning look: a fabulous tennis tutu.
The tutu seemed to be a statement that Williams will continue rocking her flawless style on the tennis court. Her latest look only proves that her on-court fashion is almost as fierce as her game!