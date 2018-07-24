Serena Williams has a simple hack to make shopping at Target more fun

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Attention Target shoppers: You're doing it wrong!

OK, maybe not wrong, but your shopping experience could be more fun and efficient, according to Serena Williams.

Tennis champ Serena Williams can afford to shop wherever she wants, and as she recently revealed, just like so many other busy moms, where she really wants to shop is Target. Karwai Tang / WireImage

As it turns out, the tennis champ is also a Target champ, and has some simple advice when it comes to the prime time to shop at the retail giant.

"I love to shop there late at night," she recently told InStyle. "No one is ever in the store then, so you can have as much fun as you want."

And for the always-fashionable and always-busy mom, fun means scoring bargains on some of her go-to fashion and beauty essentials.

"Target's swimsuits are cool and fit me great," she told the publication.

Women's Crochet High Neck Bikini Top by Xhilaration, $25, Target

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Pair it with these keyhole bikini bottoms for $18.

And when Williams spoke with Yahoo! Lifestyle, she revealed what else she puts in her Target shopping cart.

“Beauty wise ... they literally have everything,” she said. "Anything that says ‘curls,’ ‘manage your curls,’ ‘proud of your curls,’ I’m drawn to it.”

Curls Blueberry Hair Mask, $14, Target

Also available for $14 at Amazon.

Curls Goddess Curl Gel, $8, Target

Also available for $10 at Amazon.

“I feel like there’s so much out there for natural hair and curly hair and black hair, which I love," she said, noting that she has a "cabinet full" of products, including her faves from lines like Miss Jessie and Curls.

Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls, $23, Target

Also available for $22 at Amazon.

Miss Jessie's Curly Pudding, $23, Target

Also available for $27 at Amazon.

Another must-have product for the grand slam queen is coconut oil, which she considers a life-changing find.

"I’ll go home, dig my hand in the coconut oil, spread it on my face, and (the makeup) falls off," she explained. "It also works as a moisturizer for me.”

Nutiva Virgin Organic Coconut Oil, $20, Target

Also available for $20 at Amazon.

That's only a couple of ways she incorporates it into her routine.

Williams is also a proponent of co-washing, aka conditioner-only washing, and uses coconut oil and shea butter for custom conditioning creations.

OKAY African Shea Butter for Skin and Hair, $8, Target

Also available for $8 at Amazon.

“I even make my own, mixing essential oils with a lot of other stuff," she said, adding, "I’m a scientist in my bedroom.

Is there anything she can't do?