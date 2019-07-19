Serena Williams has a new hair color — and it's undeniably blond!

The 23-time Grand Slam winner debuted her new look at the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 issue party on Thursday.

Straying from her usual dark brown locks, the tennis star chose to go lighter for the summer, trying out a trendy ombré look.

She accented the new color with loose beach waves and glowy, natural makeup.

As the cover star of the fashion-focused issue, Williams showed off her incomparable style game as well. She kept it simple and chic in a tan leather pencil skirt with a white tank top.

To top off the look, she added a smattering of gold necklaces and strappy tan heels.

Serena Williams attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 at The Sunset Room on July 18 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Most recently, Williams showed off her athletic prowess on the court at Wimbledon. She made it to the championship match, but eventually lost to Romanian player Simona Halep.

Throughout the tournament, Williams donned a white tennis dress with side cutouts from a collaboration between her sponsor, Nike, and the designer brand Off-White.

Whether she's on the red carpet or the tennis court, we love seeing Williams' style, especially when she tries something bold.