Serena Williams is not only a 23-time Grand Slam champion, she's also a style icon, body-positive queen and fashion designer. So it comes as no surprise that her eponymous clothing line, Serena, has launched a dress that looks good on every body type.

There are plenty of brands that claim their clothes work for all shapes and sizes, but Williams took it to the next level with an Instagram video showing the dress on women with all different body types.

“No one in the world looks exactly the same,” Williams said at the beginning of the video. “We all are different people, we have different personalities, we have different traits. We all look different and we’ve got to bring our personalities out.”

Serena Williams attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 at The Sunset Room on July 18 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The mom to 22-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian (with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian) posted the promo video to her Instagram, captioning it, “We’re having a red-hot summer over @serena. I designed the Twist Front Dress for everybody and every BODY.”

The Serena Twist Front Dress modeled in red. serenawilliams.com

Included in Williams’ entourage in the video are her pals Diondria and Val, as well as older half-sister Isha Price.

The women all gush over how the V-neck fitted dress makes them feel.

“You know I’m curvy, but I’m confident in my curves. You have really taken something and made it work for different sizes,” Price said to her sister.

“I feel spicy like a jalapeno,” Val chimed in.

The Twist Front Dress comes in both black and red, and sells for $120 exclusively on the Serena website. As of publish time, the red version is sold out in every size other than 2X and 3X, while the black version is available in XS, 1X, 2X and 3X.

The style is selling out quickly. serenawilliams.com

Williams herself said it best, “I love it, what better way to showcase it than on every body type.”

We can’t wait to see what other size and body-inclusive pieces she drops next!