Serena Williams on how she struggles with cruel remarks about her body

share tweet pin email

Serena Williams is undeniably one of the greatest athletes of all time, but that doesn't stop haters from criticizing her for everything from her gender to her body to the color of her skin.

In fact, the tennis superstar and new mom has heard so many nasty comments from body-shamers over the years, it's helped to toughen her up.

Quinn Rooney / Getty Images Serena Williams recently opened up about body-shamers.

"I think any experience can make you stronger," Williams told TIME.com.

The 35-year-old athlete, who welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian on Sept. 1, said that one of the most common criticisms she hears is, ironically, related to her body's strength.

.@diegtristan8 "she is built like a man". Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

One example of that happened in 2015, when an online critic tweeted that Williams was "built like a man."

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling came to Williams' defense, tweeting photos of the pro athlete looking sultry in a fiery red dress and quipping, "'She is built like a man.' Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot."

Just a few days after announcing I was pregnant, we did this shoot for the @voguemagazine iconic September issue. I was so energetic that day but then I remember being totally exhausted and needed to take a break for an hour. I was still trying to understand this whole pregnancy process. Nowadays I have no ankles or toes and my fingers resemble sausages but it's moments like this that are captured by @mariotestino that makes everything worthwhile. Dress by my love @donatella_versace A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Williams, who nabbed the Australian Open singles title last January while nine weeks pregnant, candidly admits that the comments are hurtful.

"It isn’t always easy to be on the stage playing a tournament and have someone making a comment about your body, that it’s too strong," she told the magazine.

But worse, she said, are the remarks that imply she and other female tennis players are paid less than male players because they don't play as hard.

"I think the biggest criticism that, not only me, but my peers go through, is there will be something saying we don’t deserve as much prize money as our male counterparts," said Williams, who's won a record 39 total Grand Slam titles. "When you work so hard, you dedicate yourself. It shouldn’t be a double standard."

Still, Williams said the cruel comments don't get too far under her skin: "I don’t let anything break me."