Serena Williams is no stranger to making fashion statements on the tennis court — and she did it again this week at the 2020 Australian Open.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the 38-year-old tennis star's manicure paid tribute to koala bears affected by the ongoing Australian wildfires.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Serena Williams used her manicure to pay tribute to koala bears affected by the Australian wildfires during her matches at the 2020 Australian Open. Lee Jin-man / AP

Williams' nail art was on display during her matches on Wednesday and Friday. While most of the nails on her left hand were painted various pastel colors and bedazzled with jewels, the fingernail on her ring finger was decorated to look like a tiny koala bear.

Williams has repeatedly called attention to the disaster to help raise awareness about wildfire relief efforts. Fred Lee / Getty Images

An estimated 25,000 koalas have perished in the wildfires, which have been blazing since last September. The lives of more than 1 billion animals are believed to have been lost. Some animals are now feared extinct.

Although Williams exited early from the Australian Open this year, she's won the tournament seven times. Kelly Defina / Getty Images

The big-hearted tennis star has repeatedly called attention to the disaster to help raise awareness about relief efforts. Earlier this month, Williams, who's won the Australian Open seven times in the past, shared photos of first responders rescuing injured koalas.

Williams donated her $43,000 prize money from her win earlier this month at the ASB Classic Match in New Zealand to wildfire relief efforts. Frank Molter / Getty Images

"I am heartbroken over the devastation of the wildfires in Australia," wrote Williams, adding, "I have been going to Australia for over 20 years so this devastation is hitting me particularly hard."

She also donated her $43,000 prize money to relief efforts from her win earlier this month at the ASB Classic Match in New Zealand. In the match, Williams defeated fellow American Jessica Pegula to win her first title since becoming a mom to her daughter, Olympia, in September 2017.

Williams' husband shared this photo on Instagram in celebration of her generous donation. Getty Images

Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shared a photo of Williams and their daughter to celebrate her victory — and to express pride in his wife's generosity.

"What a start to the decade, @serenawilliams. We're all so proud of you," he gushed. "And just when I think I can't possibly be more proud, you donate all your prize money to fight the #australianbushfires."