Serena Williams handles question about rival's 'supermodel good looks' like a champ

A reporter called tennis superstar Serena Williams “baby,” and asked whether she was “intimidated” by opponent Maria Sharapova’s “supermodel good looks” during an interview Saturday.

And she handled it like a champ (that she is).

In the course of the interview, Inside Tennis’s Bill Simons said to the tennis star, “I know you want to get back to (Williams’ daughter) Olympia, work with me here please,” in what could be construed as an attempt to interact more personally with Williams.

Williams replied, smiling, “Work with me.”

“We’re in this together, baby,” Simons then said to Williams.

“No, we’re not — you’re not going home to a screaming baby,” Williams replied.

Simons then posed a loaded question he had “been waiting about 14 years to ask” Williams, focused on Donald Trump’s evaluation of Maria Sharapova’s appearance.