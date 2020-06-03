Sephora shoppers can now turn their reward points into donations for a worthy cause.

The retailer added new items to its Beauty Insider Rewards Bazaar Wednesday and some eagle-eyed shoppers noticed an option that allows customers to donate points to a featured charity. Many shoppers were pleased to see that Sephora is partnering with the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), a civil rights organization that empowers black members of the LGBTQ/SGL community.

When asked about the inspiration behind the brand's first charity reward partner, a Sephora representative shared the following statement with TODAY Style: "We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of George Floyd and the pain experienced by African Americans and communities of color across America. We believe unequivocally that Black Lives Matter and we are committed to using our platforms and resources to stand against racism and injustice, to amplify Black voices, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black lives."

Just donated all my Sephora points, knew I was saving them for something good https://t.co/sfNGzw9WYO — rei (@ithinkfuckthis) June 3, 2020

So, how does the charity reward program work? When Beauty Insiders log into their accounts, they'll see the option to donate 500 points ($10), 1,000 points ($20) or 1,500 points ($30) to NBJC. After selecting how many reward points they'd like to donate, they will automatically be transformed into a monetary donation for the organization. One caveat? Similar to other Rewards Bazaar offerings, if you have under 750 points, you need to make a purchase to use your points, but the website is undergoing updates to ensure that shoppers do not need to make a purchase in order to donate.

This isn't the first time Sephora has partnered with NBJC. The organization has actually been a Sephora Racial Equity Partner since last August. That same month, the company closed all of its U.S. stores for one hour for diversity training after a racial profiling incident at one of their locations.

A Sephora representative told TODAY that the store plans on selecting a new featured charity on a rotating basis: "With our points-to-dollars donation program, which begins with support of the National Black Justice Coalition, we want to support organizations that provide critical aid in our communities and provide a way for our clients to participate in Sephora’s larger giving initiatives and direct the power and breath of our community to support their work."

Earlier this week Sephora president and CEO Jean-André Rougeot addressed the events of the past week in a letter to employees and customers. "To our Black employees: We see you. We know you’re hurting. We are here to support wherever and however we can," he wrote.

Rougeot acknowledged that some Sephora stores have been directly impacted by protests around the country and offered a message of hope.

"For employees who have been directly affected by demonstrations in your local communities: We support you, too. Some of our stores did not open up this week as planned due to protests. Some closed early. Some were damaged. Our stores can always be repaired and reopened. Your safety is our most important priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and will ensure employees in any impacted stores will be paid and receive benefits as planned, as well as access to counseling and support resources."