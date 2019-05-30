Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 7:31 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Selma Blair is defending herself against accusations of cultural appropriation after she shared a photo of herself on social media wearing a head wrap.

On Tuesday, the "Cruel Intentions" star, 46, posted a selfie featuring herself and filmmaker Rachel Fleit in jeweled head wraps.

"We have one answer to your bad hair days or NO hair days … wraps! (oh, it’s been around for thousands of years…)," Blair wrote in the caption.

Since revealing her diagnosis last October, Blair has been candid about struggling with the side effects of multiple sclerosis, which can include hair loss. She posted a second photo with her 7-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick, and in the pic, he sports a head wrap too.

"See. It’s a thing," Blair captioned it. "Of love. And warmth."

Before long, critics began accusing Blair of appropriating the "turban" look from various religious cultures. Some lashed out at the star for treating the wrap like a fashion "accessory."

"This is not brilliant and is not cool,” one commenter wrote. “White people have scorned Sikhs for hundreds of years, and now we wanna appropriate and make it trendy? No. Just no. We dont get to do this.”

Blair responded to the criticism by explaining her look wasn't stealing from anyone.

@selmablair/Instagram

“This is not at all a Sikh turban or imitating one. And funnily enough, Sikhs absorb negativity, diffuse it. Tolerance. So none of these comments hurt. They may be not knowing what they write," she wrote.

"A head wrap can be useful and beautiful in all cultures. Love 💛 especially ones who need it," she added.

Blair has been candid about struggling with the side effects of multiple sclerosis, which can include hair loss, since she revealed her diagnosis last October. FilmMagic

“Scarves have been worn by all colors for ages. Relax," she told another critic. "What do you want a woman with no hair to wear? Just an itchy wig? Why not tie your own scarf and bejewel it. I thinks it’s a pretty alternative. And if it also represents other cultures to many... and is not hateful..."

Some commenters were nasty, with one even accusing the "Legally Blonde" star of faking her MS for financial reasons.

@selmablair/Instagram

Blair responded with laughing emojis, writing, "Oh wow. Right. Can I have some money, cause I was asking."

Still, many fans defended Blair, with some sharing that they grew up seeing their grandmothers wear similar head scarves.

"My great-gram and my gram and my aunt always called them babushkas ... they are beautiful and unique," one fan wrote.

"Exactly," Blair replied. "I grew up with them. Plain and simple. Gonna wear if I want."