Everyone wants to spend summer with that perfect golden glow — but the side effects from harsh UV rays aren't something to play around with.

Rather than damage your skin, try these options, recommended by style expert Bobbie Thomas, to keep yourself perfectly radiant for the rest of the summer (and maybe even year-round!)

For a gradual tan:

Tanning drops

Supercharge your summer routine with this lightweight booster. Add a few drops to your foundation and see immediately radiant results.

Add these gradually-working drops to your nightly moisturizer and wake up glowing in the morning.

Mix these drops into your moisturizer for the perfect natural look. With organic tanning actives like avocado, chia seeds, and coconut oil, your skin will be happy and hydrated.

Immediately replenish your skin, and give it a bronzy, sun-kissed look, with these drops from Drunk Elephant.

This five-in-one serum leaves skin glowing, hydrated, and refreshed. It evens skin tone, color-correct, and minimizes pigmentation, leaving skin looking and feeling radiant.

Tanning Waters

Infused with natural tanning agents, this lightweight mist gives you a tan for days with just one application.

This hydrating spray can do double-duty as a setting spray and a moisturizer. Choose your natural skin tone match, and give yourself the perfect tan.

Clean Beauty Picks

Fast-drying and anti-aging, this tanning mousse tightens and smooths skin while giving you a gentle golden glow.

Forget spending hours outside — just apply this natural tanner for the perfect earthy glow.

Use this easy-to-use, biodegradable cloths to give yourself a healthy, radiant tan.

For a bronze boost:

Tanning Towels

Give yourself a smooth, streak-free natural tan with these quick-drying single wipes from L'Oreal Paris.

Exfoliating and anti-aging, this self tanner will leave you looking and feeling your best, all summer long.

Infused with an easy-to-apply self-tanning formula, these mitts help you develop a perfect bronze glow in just a few hours.

Tanning Mitts and Mousses

Pair this mitt with your favorite tanner for an even, streak-free application.

The St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Mitt works best with products from its own line — so try pairing it with this mousse for a healthy, sun-kissed glow.

Instantly create a flawless, natural-looking tan, no matter how far you are from the beach. With an advanced color complex that works with your skin's natural tone, it's sure to create a perfect glow.

Fuss-free and quick drying, this five-minute mousse is perfect for someone on the go. Just apply and head out the door with zero drying time.

Get a streak-free summer shine without having to spend hours in the sun with this quick-drying mousse.

For a flawless sheen:

Body Foundations

Buildable and blendable, this tanning foundation can cover any imperfection and still leave you looking naturally sun-kissed.

Bronzers

Give yourself a perfect, buttery glow with this moisturizing bronzer from Physicians Formula.

This long-lasting bronzing powder is carefully curated to make every skin tone glow this summer.

This unique product makes your skin look bronzed and dewy, and can be applied wherever you want a little extra shine.

Whether you're looking for just a shimmer or a deep glow, this luminous product has you covered.

Give yourself an allover shimmer with this nourishing dry oil. Perfect for all bodies and skin tones, it ensures that everyone looks like they've spent the day soaking in the sun.

Hydrate and refresh your skin while leaving it bronzed and radiant with this skin-smoothing collection.

