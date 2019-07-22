Get Stuff We Love

By Kerry Breen

Everyone wants to spend summer with that perfect golden glow — but the side effects from harsh UV rays aren't something to play around with.

Rather than damage your skin, try these options, recommended by style expert Bobbie Thomas, to keep yourself perfectly radiant for the rest of the summer (and maybe even year-round!)

For a gradual tan:

Tanning drops

e.l.f. Cosmetics Sunkissed Booster Drops

$10.00
$10.00

Supercharge your summer routine with this lightweight booster. Add a few drops to your foundation and see immediately radiant results.

Ulta Bronze Glow Self Tanning Glow

$10.99

Add these gradually-working drops to your nightly moisturizer and wake up glowing in the morning.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops

$29.00
$40.95

Mix these drops into your moisturizer for the perfect natural look. With organic tanning actives like avocado, chia seeds, and coconut oil, your skin will be happy and hydrated.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

$36.00
$36.00

Immediately replenish your skin, and give it a bronzy, sun-kissed look, with these drops from Drunk Elephant.

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum

$49.00
$49.00

This five-in-one serum leaves skin glowing, hydrated, and refreshed. It evens skin tone, color-correct, and minimizes pigmentation, leaving skin looking and feeling radiant.

Tanning Waters

San Tropez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

$30.00
$28.64
$30.00

Infused with natural tanning agents, this lightweight mist gives you a tan for days with just one application.

Tanologist Water Medium Sunless Tanning Treatments

$16.99

This hydrating spray can do double-duty as a setting spray and a moisturizer. Choose your natural skin tone match, and give yourself the perfect tan.

Clean Beauty Picks

Sol Solution Sunless Tanning Mousse

$24.99

Fast-drying and anti-aging, this tanning mousse tightens and smooths skin while giving you a gentle golden glow.

Natural Self Tanner

$29.99
$27.99

Forget spending hours outside — just apply this natural tanner for the perfect earthy glow.

pHenomenal Organic Tan Infused Cloths - 8 Pack

$25.00
$25.00

Use this easy-to-use, biodegradable cloths to give yourself a healthy, radiant tan.

For a bronze boost:

Tanning Towels

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes

$5.59
$5.59
$11.99

Give yourself a smooth, streak-free natural tan with these quick-drying single wipes from L'Oreal Paris.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Intense Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face

$38.00
$38.00

Exfoliating and anti-aging, this self tanner will leave you looking and feeling your best, all summer long.

HauteBronze Tan in a Mitt Infused Self Tan Mitt

$45.00
$45.00

Infused with an easy-to-apply self-tanning formula, these mitts help you develop a perfect bronze glow in just a few hours.

Tanning Mitts and Mousses

St. Tropez Tan Applicator Mitt

$6.50
$6.50
$6.50

Pair this mitt with your favorite tanner for an even, streak-free application.

San Tropez Tanning Essentials Self-Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

$44.00
$44.00
$44.00

The St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Mitt works best with products from its own line — so try pairing it with this mousse for a healthy, sun-kissed glow.

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Moisturizing Lotion - Deep Bronze (6 oz)

$11.99
$11.54
$12.99
$11.54
$15.06

Instantly create a flawless, natural-looking tan, no matter how far you are from the beach. With an advanced color complex that works with your skin's natural tone, it's sure to create a perfect glow.

Fake Bake 5 Minute Mousse

$31.00

Fuss-free and quick drying, this five-minute mousse is perfect for someone on the go. Just apply and head out the door with zero drying time.

Awesome Bronze™ Super Formula Self Tanning Mousse

$35.00

Get a streak-free summer shine without having to spend hours in the sun with this quick-drying mousse.

For a flawless sheen:

Body Foundations

Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup

$34.00
$34.00
$34.00

Buildable and blendable, this tanning foundation can cover any imperfection and still leave you looking naturally sun-kissed.

Bronzers

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer

$15.99

Give yourself a perfect, buttery glow with this moisturizing bronzer from Physicians Formula.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer

$30.00

This long-lasting bronzing powder is carefully curated to make every skin tone glow this summer.

Baked Body Frosting All Over Face & Body Glow

$45.00

This unique product makes your skin look bronzed and dewy, and can be applied wherever you want a little extra shine.

Avon True Color Dazzle Drops

$16.00

Whether you're looking for just a shimmer or a deep glow, this luminous product has you covered.

SOL Shimmering Dry Oil

$15.00

Give yourself an allover shimmer with this nourishing dry oil. Perfect for all bodies and skin tones, it ensures that everyone looks like they've spent the day soaking in the sun.

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions

$35.00

Hydrate and refresh your skin while leaving it bronzed and radiant with this skin-smoothing collection.

