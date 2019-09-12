Subscribe to our newsletter.

What a natural beauty!

Selena Gomez just showed off shorter strands and her natural hair texture, and she looks simply gorgeous.

Celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino shared a behind-the-scenes look at the singer rocking loose waves and subtle highlights on Instagram Thursday afternoon.

After sporting a shoulder-length lob earlier this summer, Gomez posted a photo of herself with noticeably shorter locks last week.

And now, we finally got a close-up look at her new do!

Makeup artist Melissa Murdick added a touch of pink to the 27-year-old's eyes, lips and cheeks for a sweet, feminine look that flattered.

We're excited to see she's back to rocking one of the hottest looks of the summer. Gomez joins celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Lea Michele who have all joined the short-hair club in recent months. The look definitely suits her!

See Gomez's hair changes through the years:

Lovely lob

This May, the singer debuted a bouncy, trendy lob with plenty of volume.

Colors of the rainbow

In 2017, the actress showed off rainbow bangs and blond locks ... potentially from the headband she's wearing.

Hot highlights

The singer looked red hot with fiery highlights in 2016.

Beautiful bob

It's not the first time the fashionista has rocked a shorter style.

Long and sleek

Over the years, Gomez has played with length and has often worn her hair long and sleek.

Totally banging

Gomez occasionally has fun with fringe.

Fun with color

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The former Disney star flirted with a touch of color in 2008 with red highlights.

The early days

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Back in 2007, and the singer was rocking her long brown hair with plenty of shine and a sideswept bang.

Little cutie

As a child, Gomez starred on "Barney & Friends" and sported bouncy curls.