Selena Gomez on not feeling 'good' about her body during famous red carpet event

Selena Gomez looked stunning in a white Vera Wang gown when she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2015. However, the singer says she was privately struggling with her body image at the time.

"I fluctuate a lot with my weight and I remember this night specifically. I didn't feel good about my body," she told Vogue in a video in which she shared her thoughts on 15 of her most famous looks from 2007 through the present.

Gomez wore Vera Wang to the Met Gala in 2015. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Gomez, who was 22 at the time, said she had a chance to work with the designer to create "the dress that fit my body."

The experience was a bit of a turning point for Gomez.

"I had such a beautiful time shaping this dress. I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well," she said. "That was one of the moments where I was like, I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore, because I'm not."

The following year, Gomez rocked an edgy Louis Vuitton dress that combined a 1990s slip dress look with a leather top. She completed the dress with high heel combat boots.

She said the edgy Louis Vuitton dress she wore in 2016 was one of her favorite looks. Jamie McCarthy / FilmMagic

"This was probably top five of my favorite looks. It was also that simpleness with a bit of edge that made it amazing," Gomez said.

She kept her hair and makeup simple in order to let the outfit be the center of attention.

"I felt like I was wearing something that was fashionable that needed its own moment," she said.