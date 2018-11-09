Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Chrissy Callahan

They're back! The Victoria's Secret Angels hit the runway last night in New York City to film the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

From a million-dollar bra to a beloved Angel's runway farewell, the night had no shortage of showstopping moments. There were even a few new faces on hand, including Winnie Harlow, the inspiring "America's Next Top Model" contestant with vitiligo.

Even so, many critics — like body-image activist Ashley Graham — say the brand still has a long way to go when it comes to representing a diverse range of nationalities and body types. As an increasing number of lingerie brands (like Rihanna's Fenty line) begin to embrace bodies of all shapes and sizes, Victoria's Secret has often been criticized for lagging behind in this area.

In a statement to TODAY Style, Monica Mitro, EVP of public relations for Victoria’s Secret, said this type of criticism can actually be counterproductive to the body-positivity movement.

“The women in this year’s show are from all over the world. They represent many stages of a modeling career and each has her own story to tell," Mitro said. "Scrutinizing women’s bodies of any size related to the Victoria’s Secret brand is unfortunate because it puts judgement on women of any body type."

Mitro says that shaming any one type of body — even supermodels — isn't helpful for anyone.

"Victoria’s Secret believes the body-positivity dialogue should be positive. It should not be done by putting other women down, including the 60 women that are excited to be in our fashion show. These women represent so many important aspects of diversity that should be celebrated beyond solely focusing on their bodies,” she said.

The show itself doesn't air until Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT on CBS, but we've got your first peek at the top looks of the night!

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid walks the Victoria's Secret runway in a plaid look. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP/Getty Images

The model joined sister Bella for the show, and ushered in the holiday season with some pretty, sexy plaid.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid joined her sister at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in icy blue wings. Michael Stewart / FilmMagic

After a minor fall at the Michael Kors show during fashion week this September, Bella Hadid made a triumphant return to the VS runway, complete with brilliant blue wings.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow walks the Victoria's Secret runway for the first time on Nov. 8 in New York City. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

It was a special night for the gorgeous model who has vitiligo. Harlow made her VS runway debut, and totally rocked it.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner shows off a lacy black look on the runway at Pier 94 in New York City. Timur Emek / FilmMagic

The supermodel showed off her star power — quite literally — in some supersultry black lingerie.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk models the $1 million "fantasy bra" created by Swarovski. J. Lee / FilmMagic

The 30-year-old got a pretty sweet birthday gift this year: She modelled the 2018 Dream Angels fantasy bra — you know, the one that's worth $1 million — the night after she bid adieu to her twenties.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima got emotional on the runway as she said good-bye to her time as a Victoria's Secret Angel. Timur Emek / FilmMagic

At the age of 37, the model hung up her Angel wings last night after 20 successful years with the brand.

Jourdana Phillips

Jourdana Phillips looks bewitching in this magically themed outfit. Timur Emek / FilmMagic

Phillips definitely embodied this year's "I am me" theme with her signature flair and confidence.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel sports a spiky, shimmery look on the runway. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

The mother of two made her return to the runway after giving birth to her second child this June. In other words, she's a supermodel and a superhero!

Liu Wen

Liu Wen's look is totally groovy! J. Lee / FilmMagic

Sexy lingerie was on display all night long, but psychedelic prints were also on display.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora (left) performs on stage as model Stella Maxwell shows off another beautiful look. Michael Stewart / FilmMagic

The singer escorted models down the runway while performing in a sexy getup of her own.

Halsey

Halsey performs in a particularly angelic look. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

The singer showed off her toned physique and her impressive set of pipes while performing last night.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha wears an pink from head-to-toe to perform at the fashion show. Timur Emek / FilmMagic

In a nod to Victoria's Secret's sister brand, the singer rocked an all-pink ensemble.