See Tia Mowry, 42, show off her gorgeous gray hair in new pic: 'This is me'

Tia Mowry looks amazing — but, of course, that’s nothing new for the stylish actor, cookbook author and entrepreneur.

However, there is something new about why she looks so great these days, and she just revealed it on Instagram.

Over the course of quarantine, Mowry has let her dark hair fade away while her natural gray curls take over, and the result is nothing short of stunning.

“This is me. 42,” she wrote alongside a new photo she shared with her fans Tuesday.

In the selfie, Mowry teamed up her fresh silver hair with gold jewelry and a cool gray sweater to tie the look together. And a quick look at the comments that followed the post proves her followers liked what they saw.

“Gorgeous T!” wrote Mowry’s foodie friend Donal Skehan, who also applauded the “Sister, Sister” star for “Owning those grays!”

Another person cheered that “Gray hair is so beautiful!” while several others used words like “pretty,” “gray goddess” and “flipping fantastic!”

One sentiment repeated throughout the comments was that if going gray can look this good, maybe it’s time to ditch the dye and give it a shot.

The twin sister of Tamera Mowry-Housley gave fans a glimpse of her gray-in-progress transition back in April, with a similar selfie that showed silver hairs peaking out from her roots. Just days after that, she wrote about the welcome change, stating that “it’s a blessing to age.”

"Grey hairs are signs of wisdom," she explained in a hashtag-filled post. "Wrinkles are signs that you've laughed. Stretch marks and stretched out stomachs are the beautiful miraculous signs of giving birth. No more perky boobs are the signs that you once fed your babies. Embrace it. Because getting older, growing older, being HERE is beautiful."

The only thing better than her new gray 'do is her great attitude about it.