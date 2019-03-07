Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 7, 2019, 8:48 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

TODAY anchor Sheinelle Jones was recently featured in Us Weekly's "What's in My Bag?" section. Jones explained that she actually used to read that section of the magazine herself. "When I got the call to do it, I was pretty excited," she said on the TODAY show.

Jones decided to do a live version of it on the show and she was joined by TODAY correspondent, Maria Shriver.

Let's just say, both ladies carry around some pretty interesting things!

We should note that these products were independently chosen by the TODAY anchors. The anchors are not paid to mention them and are unaffiliated with these brands. The products are simply some of their favorite things.

What's in Maria Shriver's bag?

Shriver took out a few different items. Although her bag was heavy, she said it was actually lighter than usual. "Well, I took some stuff out today cause I'm packing," she said. Aside from having "a lot" of lipstick in her bag and some hand cream, here are a few of the other things Shriver carries with her:

Static Spray

Static Guard Spray, $3, Walmart

The first thing Shriver pulled out of her bag was Static Guard. The spray instantly releases the hold that fabrics have on one another, according to the manufacturer.

Energy Packets

Bulletproof Brain Octane Oil, $19, Amazon

Shriver also pulled out these keto-friendly "power-up" packets.

QuintEssential Hypertonic Elixir, $25, Amazon

She also had one of these "seawater" packets in her bag. "This is what my daughter gave me to travel with," Shriver said.

Metallic Phone Case

Seosto Small Crossbody Cell Phone Purse, $14, Amazon

This is not the exact phone case that Shriver has, but we were able to find a similar option. This one is a fun metallic like hers and features a long, adjustable strap as well as a place to store money and cards.

What's in Sheinelle Jones' bag?

Jones' bag included a leftover Christmas present that she never gave her son — a Pokémon gift card. "I felt like he had enough stuff. So, I didn't give it to him, so I was going to take it back," she explained. Here are a couple of other items she shared on the show:

Sneakers

Adidas Originals Swift Run, $45, Champs

Jones pulled out a pair of Adidas sneakers. Hers are from the Swift Run series. The sneakers are sold in kids' sizes, but they do convert into women's sizes. There are other color combinations available as well.

Small Pouch

Admirable Idea Pouch, $7, Amazon

Although this isn't the exact pouch Jones was using, we found a similar option that is very affordable. "So this is what I do now," she said. "Marie Kondo taught me to get a bag in a bag to keep things organized in the bag." Makes sense to us!

For more products that our anchors use and love, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!