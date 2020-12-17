See Savannah Guthrie and Kristen Welker in the latest issue of Vogue

The January issue of Vogue boasts four different covers, featuring familiar faces from pop culture, including actor Frances McDormand, tennis star Naomi Osaka, model Paloma Elsesser and singer-songwriter Rosalía.

But when you open the pages of the magazine’s second-annual Vogue Values issue, you’ll find two more faces that are very familiar to anyone who tunes into TODAY or who tuned in to NBC’s Decision 2020 coverage — Savannah Guthrie and Kristen Welker.

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and Kristen Welker are featured in the January issue of Vogue. Ethan James Green / Vogue

The newscasters are the subject of a feature about their hard work during the voting season and on results night, and according to the publication, together they “won the 2020 election coverage.”

“In a season of political tumult, amid an increasingly polarized and partisan media landscape, Guthrie and Welker have emerged as pillars of the fourth estate — two roundly tough-but-fair network newswomen determined to hold leaders of both parties to account,” Michelle Ruiz wrote of the broadcast journalists.

She also noted, “For viewers raised on voice-of-God, elder-statesman anchors, they are redefining who occupies the seats of power in television media.”

And when Savannah and Kristen’s colleagues at TODAY spoke about the article on Thursday’s PopStart, they echoed those sentiments.

“We’re really proud of both of you guys,” Carson Daly raved. “It’s been a tumultuous year, as many can attest to, and you guys have stood tall and held the network in great stead with your coverage of politics. So congrats. It’s very well deserved.”

That earned a “Hear! Hear!” from Al Roker and a “Hats off!” from Hoda Kotb, too.

“It was so fun,” Savannah told them of the experience. “I mean, it’s one of those pinch-you moments, to get to be in Vogue. But to get to do it with Kristen, who’s one of my close friends and who I admire so much, we had a good time. It was not our normal day at the office.”

Kristen was just as happy about it.

This is something I could not have dreamed up. To be standing next to my colleague, mentor and friend @SavannahGuthrie in @voguemagazine discussing what I love the most — journalism. Thank you, @michelleruiz, for your brilliant writing. https://t.co/r7mrg1Mala — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) December 17, 2020

“This is something I could not have dreamed up,” she tweeted Thursday morning. “To be standing next to my colleague, mentor and friend @SavannahGuthrie in @voguemagazine discussing what I love the most — journalism. Thank you, @michelleruiz, for your brilliant writing.”

And while they were standing together in the photo shoot for Vogue, they weren’t standing too close together. “We were socially distant, but not emotionally distant,” Savannah said. “We had fun that day. We felt like models.”

As the Vogue feature describes it, Savannah and Kristen are also role models and “steadfast anchors for a new era.”

The January issue of Vogue hits newsstands Tuesday.