Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

It was not a night for understatement!

Glitter, sequins and feathers ruled the red carpet as stars attended the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Stars including Chrissy Teigen, Victoria Beckham and Giuliana Rancic looked dazzling as they arrived at the awards ceremony, which honored achievement in film, TV, music, social media and other areas of pop culture.

Here are some of the style highlights from the evening.

Victoria Beckham

WireImage

The designer was honored with a People’s Choice fashion icon award, and she certainly dressed for the occasion with this sleek, white pantsuit paired with black pumps.

Chrissy Teigen

Getty Images

The social media superstar looked stunning in a sequined, beaded minidress, which she paired with sparkly heels.

Melissa McCarthy

Getty Images

The actress looked radiant in a black pantsuit layered with a patterned, wide-sleeved coat.

Scarlett Johansson

Getty Images

The actress went for a rocker-chic vibe with high-waisted trousers, a thick leather belt, a corset-like top and slicked back hair.

Allison Janney

Getty Images

The actress looked chic as ever in a white ensemble that looked like a gown, but was actually a flowing jumpsuit.

Kim Kardashian

Getty Images

The reality star’s dress was like an optical illusion! She looked stunning in the striped bodycon dress, which she paired with pale, blue boots and a high ponytail.

Mae Whitman

Getty Images

The “Good Girls” star sported a white blazer and scallop-hemmed shorts, finishing off the look with retro, orange pumps.

Danai Gurira

Getty Images

The “Black Panther” star had fun with color and texture, sporting a whimsical, striped and polka-dotted skirt trimmed with feathers.

Mila Kunis

Getty Images

You can’t go wrong with a little black dress! Kunis struck a sleek pose with this simple, chic look. Her sparkly shoes were a subtle nod to the metallic theme that dominated the red carpet.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Getty Images

The “This Is Us” star sported a sparkly, multicolored minidress with feathered detailing. She paired the look with metallic heels and a black clutch.

Christina Hendricks

EPA

The actress offered a nod to Veterans Day with this olive green aviator jumpsuit embellished with military-inspired patches. She accessorized with silver heels and a red satin clutch.

Busy Philipps

Getty Images

The “Busy Tonight” host added touches of color to her all-black ensemble with a burgundy clutch and necklace, and what looks like a floral shoe peeking out from beneath her tiered skirt.

Isaiah Mustafa

Getty Images

The “Shadowhunters” star looked ready to party in an all-red suit, which he paired with a black tie and black shoes.

Shay Mitchell

Getty Images

The “Pretty Little Liars” star wore a muted red dress with black accents, and paired the look with a sleek ponytail.

Aly Raisman

Getty Images

The Olympic gymnast, who was nominated for the game changer of 2018 award, sparkled on the red carpet in this futuristic, black-and-silver minidress.

Rita Ora

Getty Images

The singer turned heads in this edgy Versace ensemble with gold detailing across the boot and bodice.

Giuliana Rancic

Getty Images

The E! News host glittered in this silvery minidress inspired by a double-breasted suit jacket.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

Getty Images

The “Big Brother” alumni were an adorable and stylish couple on the red carpet with Nickson cradling Graf’s baby bump.