See Oprah Winfrey with pink and purple hair on new O magazine cover

Get Stuff We Love
While the buzz over Oprah Winfrey's rousing Golden Globes speech has yet to die down, the OWN media mogul is making new waves — with her hair.
On Tuesday, several new covers from February's edition of O, The Oprah Magazine were unveiled on social media, and in them Winfrey, 63, sports a few fresh new 'dos.
In look No. 1, the entertainment industry giant — and 2020 presidential contender? — serves up sassy pink and purple streaks in a ponytail, and it's to dye for!
In another, Winfrey rocks a chic short and shaggy bob — with bangs!
In the third and final cover, the former daytime talk-show host glams out in solid gold with a mane of full, flowing curls.
In a behind-the-scenes cover shoot video, Winfrey said of the look, "I'm really getting in touch with my inner Diana Ross."
Get Stuff We Love
While Winfrey may be a style chameleon, her message over the decades has always been about personal empowerment.
At Sunday's Golden Globes, the groundbreaking TV personality and actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award with Oprah-styled optimism for the future.
"What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have," Winfrey told the audience.
Well, here's one truth we know — we love these O magazine covers!
The February issue of O, The Oprah Magazine hits newsstands on Jan. 16.