See Oprah Winfrey with pink and purple hair on new O magazine cover

While the buzz over Oprah Winfrey's rousing Golden Globes speech has yet to die down, the OWN media mogul is making new waves — with her hair.

On Tuesday, several new covers from February's edition of O, The Oprah Magazine were unveiled on social media, and in them Winfrey, 63, sports a few fresh new 'dos.

One cover simply wasn't enough for O Mag's February issue. Presenting look #1... pic.twitter.com/qBmkzP6eUl — O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) January 9, 2018

In look No. 1, the entertainment industry giant — and 2020 presidential contender? — serves up sassy pink and purple streaks in a ponytail, and it's to dye for!

February cover #2... pic.twitter.com/YmPXww3l81 — O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) January 9, 2018

In another, Winfrey rocks a chic short and shaggy bob — with bangs!

And finally, O's February cover #3: Solid gold. pic.twitter.com/B5GWS6yC9r — O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) January 9, 2018

In the third and final cover, the former daytime talk-show host glams out in solid gold with a mane of full, flowing curls.

In a behind-the-scenes cover shoot video, Winfrey said of the look, "I'm really getting in touch with my inner Diana Ross."