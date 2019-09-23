After killing it on the Emmys red carpet, many of our favorite stars decided to ditch their glam gowns and slip into something a bit more comfortable to attend the hottest after-parties in town. There were so many amazing party styles to admire, but these are the 12 looks we simply can't stop thinking about.
Sophie Turner
The newlywed went from pretty in pink on the red carpet to wowza in white with this asymmetrical embellished dress.
Taraji P. Henson
After showing off her color-blocking skills on the red carpet, Henson slipped into a sleek black jumpsuit later on Sunday night.
Mandy Moore
The "This Is Us" star kept her red skirt but swapped out her dressy pink blouse for a bralette in the same color.
Emmys recap: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Fleabag,' 'Chernobyl' win bigSept. 23, 201902:36
Brittany Snow
Snow ditched her baby blue gown for something a bit more sassy in the same color family. The feather embellishments are everything!
Zendaya
The actress traded in her green "The Wiz"-inspired gown for a voluminous floral frock after the Emmys.
Ariel Winter
Lady in red! Winter looked ravishing in a red spaghetti-strap sheath and matching sandals.
Regina King
From baby blue to glorious green! King shone brightly at the HBO after-party in a green pantsuit.
Gwendoline Christie
This a far cry from her "Game of Thrones" wardrobe! Christie selected a bubblegum pink pantsuit and a white satin sash to attend the HBO after-party.
Rachel Brosnahan
The actress dazzled in an sequin-covered black gown at the Amazon Emmys after-party.
Red carpet remix! See the hottest Emmy looks with a twistSept. 23, 201904:11
Dascha Polanco
Work it, Dascha! The "Orange is the New Black" actress brought her style A-game in a red dress, black jacket and pointy heels.
Jennifer Morrison
Sparkles are always a good idea! Morrison stood out in a strapless two-piece featuring plenty of shimmer and shine.
Whitney Port
The reality TV star took the classic LBD up a notch with lace, feathers and sheer paneling.