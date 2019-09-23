After killing it on the Emmys red carpet, many of our favorite stars decided to ditch their glam gowns and slip into something a bit more comfortable to attend the hottest after-parties in town. There were so many amazing party styles to admire, but these are the 12 looks we simply can't stop thinking about.

Sophie Turner

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The newlywed went from pretty in pink on the red carpet to wowza in white with this asymmetrical embellished dress.

Taraji P. Henson

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

After showing off her color-blocking skills on the red carpet, Henson slipped into a sleek black jumpsuit later on Sunday night.

Mandy Moore

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

The "This Is Us" star kept her red skirt but swapped out her dressy pink blouse for a bralette in the same color.

Brittany Snow

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Snow ditched her baby blue gown for something a bit more sassy in the same color family. The feather embellishments are everything!

Zendaya

David Livingston / Getty Images

The actress traded in her green "The Wiz"-inspired gown for a voluminous floral frock after the Emmys.

Ariel Winter

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Lady in red! Winter looked ravishing in a red spaghetti-strap sheath and matching sandals.

Regina King

David Livingston / Getty Images

From baby blue to glorious green! King shone brightly at the HBO after-party in a green pantsuit.

Gwendoline Christie

David Livingston / Getty Images

This a far cry from her "Game of Thrones" wardrobe! Christie selected a bubblegum pink pantsuit and a white satin sash to attend the HBO after-party.

Rachel Brosnahan

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The actress dazzled in an sequin-covered black gown at the Amazon Emmys after-party.

Dascha Polanco

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Work it, Dascha! The "Orange is the New Black" actress brought her style A-game in a red dress, black jacket and pointy heels.

Jennifer Morrison

David Livingston / Getty Images

Sparkles are always a good idea! Morrison stood out in a strapless two-piece featuring plenty of shimmer and shine.

Whitney Port

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The reality TV star took the classic LBD up a notch with lace, feathers and sheer paneling.