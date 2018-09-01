See how Blake Lively paid tribute to her family at the Met Gala

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Blake Lively may be a style maven and Hollywood star, but she's also a mom and wife who holds her family close — something she showed the world at the 2018 Met Gala.

The actress stunned in a beautiful gown adorned with $2 million worth of jewels and Christian Louboutin heels. But look closely and you'll see another style statement that's bigger than all the rest.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

It's her purse.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Jackson Lee / Getty Images

Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, couldn't make the event, as he's overseas promoting "Deadpool 2." And it goes without saying that Lively, like any other celeb, couldn't exactly bring kids to the incredibly fancy celebration.

But that didn't stop her from showing that her family is always in her heart, or in this case, hand. She carried a Judith Leiber Couture clutch adorned with a medieval-inspired family crest.

(Click the small arrow to see through more detail shots of the purse.)

On the purse are the letters "B," "R," "J" and "I" (the first initials of each member of her clan: Blake, Ryan, James and Ines). On the other side of the clutch is "sacred heart" iconography, befitting of the night's religious theme.

It's clear Lively is a proud wife and mom.

Her ornate ensemble wasn’t the only thing had people talking. The 30-year-old reportedly told photographers to “calm down” when they went wild shouting her name, vying for her attention. (Can you blame them?)

Fashionable, family-oriented and funny — Lively is a queen in her own rite.