From shimmering sequins to a kaleidoscope of colors, stars stepped out in bold fashions for the 2019 Golden Globes. Even men sported luxurious fabrics and rich shades ... what more could a gal want! Maybe a fun twist on the original?

Here to help us reimagine some of Sunday night's looks is our TODAY Style Squad's own Bobbie Thomas. (Images were created by Vivian Cheung.)

Amy Adams: Add a new neckline

Jewelry isn't the only drama you can add to a sleek and chic dress. Drape your decollate with a fold of fabric to create contrast and visual interest. You can then add a little bling with a belt like we did with this gold metal version.

Elisabeth Moss: An unexpected layer

A super simple way to get a second look from a shorter dress is to add a longer sheer underlay. Elisabeth Moss' tailored tuxedo style exudes power, but instantly shifts gears with the soft touch of chiffon. This trick can also elevate a more casual dress for a formal affair.

Emma Stone: Rethink retro

Emma Stone can pull off any vintage look, and Sunday night's embellished gown exemplified her retro style. If you adore the idea, but wish you could add a modern element, considering swapping the sleeves or opening up the neckline. Since sequins were such a big hit, we thought it would be fun to see the contrast of silver silver sleeves. What do you think?

Jodie Comer: Reveal and rework

This is the kind of dress that looks dreamy on a perfectly posed model in a magazine or on Jodie Cormer's tall frame. While you might think this voluminous gown would swallow you whole, you can still keep the drama of the dress if you find the right place to play peek-a-boo. We opened up the neck for an off-the-shoulder idea, but you could consider removing some of the tulle around the arms or hemline. Just don't be afraid to make it work for you!

Rachel Brosnahan: Restyle a classic

Rachel Brosnahan's dress was effortlessly beautiful, and felt fresh in this unexpected hue. A timeless silhouette like this can worn again and again with anything from a cape to a leather jacket, however, a local tailor may be able to create an entirely new piece.

Perhaps a bandeau and skirt like we did with "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star's look. Add an sheer top and, voila, you have a whole new dress. And, just for fun, we also wanted to turn up the volume and see what this might look like in neon — a big trend on the rise this year.

Gina Rodriguez: Disguise a deep-V neckline

While Gina Rodriguez dared to bear (and looking amazing doing so!), the idea of even trying on a plunging neckline scares most of us with a cup size bigger than a B. One quick fix to consider is to add a statement necklace. The key is to find a style that will mimic the line of the gown.