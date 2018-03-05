Gorgeous in white! See the trends that ruled the Oscars red carpet

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The Oscars red carpet was filled with so many fabulous and eye-catching looks, but there were a few trends that ruled the night.

From stunning white gowns to beautifully embellished necklines, stars brought their A-game with these red hot looks.

Crisp white

It was all about head-to-toe white outfits on the red carpet. From Jane Fonda's long-sleeve gown to Laura Dern's classic column dress to Timothee Chalamet's suit, stars proved this is a trend that anyone and everyone can wear with style.