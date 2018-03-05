Get Stuff We Love

Gorgeous in white! See the trends that ruled the Oscars red carpet

Stars brought their A-game!

by Jordan Muto / / Source: TODAY
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4 in Los Angeles.Richard Shotwell / AP

The Oscars red carpet was filled with so many fabulous and eye-catching looks, but there were a few trends that ruled the night.

From stunning white gowns to beautifully embellished necklines, stars brought their A-game with these red hot looks.

Crisp white

It was all about head-to-toe white outfits on the red carpet. From Jane Fonda's long-sleeve gown to Laura Dern's classic column dress to Timothee Chalamet's suit, stars proved this is a trend that anyone and everyone can wear with style.

 Jane Fonda, Laura Dern, Mary J. Blige, Camilla Alves and Timothee Chalamet all looked gorgeous in white. Getty Images

Beautiful bows

Bows are back! This classic, feminine detail was all over the red carpet. Nicole Kidman sported a dramatic bow on the waist of her gown while Emma Stone used it as a pop of color on her pantsuit.

 Nicole Kidman, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone and Maria Menounos proved that bows are the perfect way to give any look some fashionable drama. AP, Getty Images, Reuters, EPA

Fabulous flesh tone

Forget about bold colors; it was all about neutrals and nude tones at the Academy Awards. From ballgowns to tiered dresses, stars proved there are so many gorgeous ways to rock this trend. It's all about individual style.

 Emily V. Gordon, Allison Williams, Gina Rodriguez and Abbie Cornish show how fabulous a flesh-toned gown can look. Getty Images

Gorgeous gold

Stars were practically glowing on the red carpet in shimmery gold numbers. Jennifer Lawrence stunned in a shiny strapless gown while Lupita Nyong'o went for a one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.

 Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong'o and Tiffany Haddish all glowed in gold. Getty Images

Stunning necklines

There's no need to wear a glitzy necklace when your gown already has a sparkly neckline. Best actress nominee Margot Robbie and Salma Hayek both stunned in bedazzled necklines.

 Salma Hayek and Margot Robbie rocked gorgeous bejeweled necklines. Getty Images

Trendy velvet

Velvet is one of the hottest trends of the moment and these actors were quick to jump on the bandwagon with their tuxedos. From a bold copper color on Daniel Kuluuya to Armie Hammer's burgundy tuxedo, velvet is a red carpet winner.

 Armie Hammer, Daniel Kaluuya and Ansel Elgort proved there isn't just one way to wear velvet and look fabulous doing so. AP, Getty Images

Sky-high bodices

While plunging necklines are still a popular trend, high necklines were also a big winner. From Sandra Bullock to Jennifer Garner to Emily Blunt, these stars proved that there are so many fabulous ways to wear a high neckline.

 Taraji P. Henson, Maya Rudolf, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Garner and Emily Blunt all wore different versions of high-necklines. EPA, AP, Reuters. Getty Images

